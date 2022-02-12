Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Volcon stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Volcon has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Adrian James bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 50,850 shares of company stock valued at $745,675 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

