Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,949 shares of company stock worth $4,071,222. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.