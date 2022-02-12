Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,364 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Sun Country Airlines worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 347,339 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $28.18 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,218 shares of company stock worth $13,863,379.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

