Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

