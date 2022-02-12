Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

