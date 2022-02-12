Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,127 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Onto Innovation worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.