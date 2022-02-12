Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.79

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.79 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 871 ($11.78). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.90), with a volume of 29,593 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.79. The stock has a market cap of £189.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.96), for a total value of £590,000 ($797,836.38).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.