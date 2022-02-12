Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Waters worth $299,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Waters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 168.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 22.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $461,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $321.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.