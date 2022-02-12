Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.64

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $31.10. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

