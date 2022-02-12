WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

