Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.85. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 10,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.