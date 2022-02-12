Widercoin Market Capitalization Hits $21,377.25 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $21,377.25 and $1,100.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

