Widercoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $21,377.25 and $1,100.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.