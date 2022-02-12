Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.47. Winland shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

