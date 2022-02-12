WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $22.89 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

