WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD opened at $46.45 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

