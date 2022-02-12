Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.12). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12), with a volume of 459,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a current ratio of 47.76. The company has a market cap of £15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.66.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.