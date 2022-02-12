Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.12). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12), with a volume of 459,840 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a current ratio of 47.76. The company has a market cap of £15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.66.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
