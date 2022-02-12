WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $323,451.41 and $291,559.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,259,353 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

