XGOX (XGOX) 1-Day Volume Tops $58.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,219.11 or 0.99994886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020775 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00377588 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling XGOX

