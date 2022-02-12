YFValue One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00037699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00104861 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

