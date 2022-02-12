yOUcash (YOUC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,717.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $240,717.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00037711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00104304 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,584,542 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

