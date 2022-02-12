Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.09 Million

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report $97.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.69 million to $97.50 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.17 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400.31 million, with estimates ranging from $398.03 million to $402.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.84 on Friday. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.