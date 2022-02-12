Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 387,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,453. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $799.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

