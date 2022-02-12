Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report $2.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,077,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,056,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Profound Medical by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROF opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

