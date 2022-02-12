Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $122.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.43 million and the highest is $128.00 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $119.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $500.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.37 million to $521.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $521.52 million, with estimates ranging from $492.72 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

