Zacks Investment Management Acquires 10,851 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,660 shares of company stock worth $8,924,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

