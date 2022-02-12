Zacks Investment Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

