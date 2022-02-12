Zacks Investment Management Has $1.87 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

