Zacks Investment Management Has $2.07 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.