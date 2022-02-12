Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.73 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,588.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,748.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

