Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,057,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

