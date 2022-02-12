Zacks Investment Management Purchases 49,078 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of BellRing Brands worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $130,000.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $991.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.