Zacks Investment Management Purchases 5,899 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.