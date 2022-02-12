Zacks Investment Management Purchases 6,378 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after purchasing an additional 876,597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 262,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $69.14 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.