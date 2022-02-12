Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,848 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

