Zacks Investment Management Sells 10,717 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

BURL opened at $230.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

