ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $421,205.05 and approximately $318.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00406929 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

