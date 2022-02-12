Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $41.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $130.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

