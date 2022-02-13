$0.07 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $10,676,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

