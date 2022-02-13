$0.11 EPS Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.92. 894,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.