$0.11 EPS Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.92. 894,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

