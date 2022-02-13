$0.37 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

