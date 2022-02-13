$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $9,386,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 299,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
