$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

