$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 478,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

