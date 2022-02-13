0xBitcoin Price Tops $1.71 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00004041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $265,005.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105473 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

