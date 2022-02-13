-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Phreesia stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,754,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

