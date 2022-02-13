-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.97). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

