$1.06 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 1,184,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

