$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

