$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
