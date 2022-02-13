$1.18 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

